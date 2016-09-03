Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Defender Luke Shaw has been withdrawn from the England squad to face Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, the Football Association said on Saturday.
Left back Shaw, who missed most of last season with a broken leg, has featured in all three of Manchester United's Premier League matches this season and was named in manager Sam Allardyce's first England squad for the match in Trnava.
The 21-year-old sat out of training out Saturday as England's medical staff looked to manage his workload, before the FA said on the national team's official Twitter account (@England) that he had been withdrawn from the squad.
Manchester United added in a statement on their official Twitter handle(@ManUtd) that the move was "precautionary" and Shaw would be returning to train with his club.
Allardyce has already lost Fraser Forster for his first match in charge, with the goalkeeper leaving the camp to be replaced by his Southampton team mate Alex McCarthy after injuring his arm in training.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Rex Gowar)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.