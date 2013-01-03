LONDON Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has agreed a new five-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said on their website on Thursday.

The deal ended weeks of speculation that Shawcross could leave Stoke, with Manchester United among the top clubs reportedly interested in him.

The 25-year-old England defender, who signed from United in 2008, has been a vital part of Stoke's impressive form which has lifted them to 10th place in the Premier League.

Stoke have conceded only 20 Premier League goals this season, the third lowest total of any team, and are the only side in the division not to lose a home league game.

"Stoke City are delighted to confirm that captain Ryan Shawcross has agreed a new five-and-a-half year contract with the Club," Stoke said.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Ed Osmond)