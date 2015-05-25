Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough reacts during their Capital One Cup semi final second leg soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Sheffield United have sacked manager Nigel Clough and his staff, the League One club announced on Monday.

A statement on the third tier club's website (www.Sufc.co.uk) said that "a change in direction was necessary for the forthcoming season".

United finished fifth in the league but were beaten in the play-off semi-final. They had also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Clough, 49, the son of the late Brian Clough who won two European Cups as manager of Nottingham Forest, joined United in October 2013.

He played for Forest under his father before joining Liverpool and then Manchester City, winning 14 England caps.

His management career began with Burton Albion (1998-2009) before joining Derby County for four seasons.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)