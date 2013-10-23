Derby County's manager Nigel Clough instructs his team during their FA Cup soccer match against Birmingham City at Pride Park in Derby, central England, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Former England striker Nigel Clough has been appointed manager of Sheffield United, the third-tier English club said on Wednesday.

Clough, the 47-year-old son of former Derby and Nottingham Forest manager Brian, takes over immediately at the club, who were relegated from the Premier League six years ago.

Capped 14 times by England, Clough played under his father for Nottingham Forest before spells at Liverpool and Manchester City and was manager at Championship (second-tier) side Derby County until he was sacked last month.

"We count ourselves lucky to have Nigel aboard," Sheffield co-chairman Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on the club website (www.sufc.co.uk).

"He knows how to inspire first-team players to give their all and has a proven track record of making an academy a key ingredient to the club's success."

(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)