McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
LONDON Former England striker Nigel Clough has been appointed manager of Sheffield United, the third-tier English club said on Wednesday.
Clough, the 47-year-old son of former Derby and Nottingham Forest manager Brian, takes over immediately at the club, who were relegated from the Premier League six years ago.
Capped 14 times by England, Clough played under his father for Nottingham Forest before spells at Liverpool and Manchester City and was manager at Championship (second-tier) side Derby County until he was sacked last month.
"We count ourselves lucky to have Nigel aboard," Sheffield co-chairman Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on the club website (www.sufc.co.uk).
"He knows how to inspire first-team players to give their all and has a proven track record of making an academy a key ingredient to the club's success."
(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.