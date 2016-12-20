Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been banned for five matches and fined 100,000 pounds for racially abusing an opponent, the English FA said on Tuesday.
Shelvey, 24, was charged with using abusive or insulting words towards Wolverhampton Wanderers' Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss in a Championship match in September.
"It was further alleged that this breach was an 'Aggravated Breach' as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality," the FA said.
Shelvey, who denied the charge at an independent hearing, was ordered to attend an FA education course.
The England international, who has also played for Liverpool and Swansea City, has seven days to appeal against the decision.
Newcastle lead the second-tier standings by one point after 22 matches.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.