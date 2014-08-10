Referee Benjamin Williams of Australia marks the ground with vanishing spray during the match 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

LONDON Vanishing spray, which was so successful during the World Cup, was used for the first time in an English match after 38 minutes of the Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

Referee Michael Oliver pulled out his canister after Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta committed a foul in midfield and the Arsenal players moved back about four yards (meters) from their original positions as he sprayed the line on the pitch.

The vanishing spray, which disappears after about 30 seconds, has been authorised for use by the English FA for the Premier League season which starts next Saturday.

