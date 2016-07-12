Football - Walking Football All Star Game - New River Sport & Fitness, White Hart Lane, Wood Green - 27/8/15Sir Geoff Hurst and Harry Kane take part in an all-star walking football fixture staged by Barclays digital eagles to help community volunteer Steve rich promote the...

LONDON The red shirt worn by England's hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst in the 1966 World Cup final victory over West Germany went unsold at auction on Tuesday after it failed to reach the reserve price.

Auctioneers Sotheby's had put an estimated price of 300,000 to 500,000 pounds ($663,850.00) on the long-sleeved number 10 shirt with its embroidered three lions badge.

Described as "the most significant obtainable artefact relating to the 1966 World Cup final", the shirt was accompanied by a letter of authenticity signed by Hurst, who sold it in 2000 to a private collector.

Media reported that Hurst, now 74 and still the only player to score three goals in a World Cup final, had feared it might be stolen from his home.

Half a century on from that 4-2 Wembley final victory, England are still waiting to win another major title.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)