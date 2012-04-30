Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON When it comes to sporting the name of their favourite Premier League player on the back of a replica shirt, Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is officially the most popular choice of fans around the world.
Global sales data from Sporting iD, who determined the top five by the number of player names sold for official replica shirts, said it was a close race for the top three positions.
Rooney edged out Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Chelsea frontman Fernando Torres, who may go up in the popularity stakes after hitting a hat-trick in the 6-1 Premier League win over Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly with Manchester United and now with Real Madrid, is the fourth most popular over the 20 seasons of the Premier League, with Chelsea's Frank Lampard fifth.
Sporting iD global sales & marketing director Rob Thayne said demand for Rooney shirts "showed no signs of abating".
"He truly went into a league of his own in 2007 when Ruud van Nistelrooy vacated the Manchester United number 10," he said.
"That's the shirt of one of Wayne's heroes, Denis Law, and of course 10 is the fabled number of Pele and Maradona. Add to that Rooney's incredible performances and popularity then, it's no surprise that there's such global demand by fans for his name."
(Writing by Justin Palmer)
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.