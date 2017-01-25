Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
LONDON Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
Struggling Hull had earlier this month rejected a bid from West Ham for the 29-year-old midfielder, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season.
Hull say the move is now down to the Scotland international, and that he has not yet gone for a medical at Burnley.
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.