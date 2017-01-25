Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Hull City - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 2/1/17 Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

LONDON Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.

Struggling Hull had earlier this month rejected a bid from West Ham for the 29-year-old midfielder, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season.

Hull say the move is now down to the Scotland international, and that he has not yet gone for a medical at Burnley.

(editing by John Stonestreet)