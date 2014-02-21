Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his team a target of 15 more points from 12 games to avoid relegation from the Premier League, he said on Friday.
Cardiff were promoted from the Championship last season but have struggled recently and are now bottom but one. Controversial Malaysian owner Vincent Tan sacked manager Malky Mackay last month and appointed Solskjaer, who had won a trophy with Norwegian club Molde in each of the last three seasons.
The former Manchester United hero has found victories no easier to come by than his predecessor and now faces a home game against Hull City, who were promoted with Cardiff last May and are five points above them.
"We need to get points now," Solskjaer told a news conference. "Thirty-seven points should do it. So five more wins. But it can suddenly change. If we can get a good result here, you're looking at the next two home games in a confident manner.
"We need to get wins back to back now, we can't wait four or five games for the next home win."
The bottom half of the Premier League remains congested, with only eight points separating 11 teams and even Cardiff's Welsh rivals Swansea, who are in 10th place, not out of danger.
(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Lovell)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).