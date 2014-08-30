Barcelona's Alex Song (R) fights for the ball with Getafe's Abdelaziz Barrada during their Spanish First division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON Barcelona midfielder Alex Song has signed for West Ham United on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Cameroon international Song was introduced to West Ham fans ahead of their league encounter with Southampton at Upton Park.

The 26-year-old has made 39 appearances for Barcelona since joining from Arsenal in 2012.

Song, who has 47 international caps for Cameroon and played at this year's World Cup, becomes West Ham's eighth signing of the transfer window.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)