Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
LONDON Southampton striker Charlie Austin is set to have an operation on a dislocated shoulder and will be sidelined for up to four months, manager Claude Puel said on Sunday.
Austin, Southampton's top scorer this season with nine goals in all competitions, missed Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Middlesbrough after being injured in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Hapoel Beer-Sheva.
"He needs surgery and will be perhaps between three months and four months [out]," Puel told reporters.
Austin, 27, has been a key figure at the club since joining from Queens Park Rangers in January for a transfer fee of four million pounds ($5.02 million).
Southampton's home victory over fifth from bottom Middlesbrough lifted Puel's side to 10th in the table.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.