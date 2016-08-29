Football Soccer - Olympique Marseille v Lille - French Ligue 1 - Velodrome stadium , 29/01/2016 Lille's Sofiane Boufal (C) in action against Olympique Marseille's Georges Nkoudou (L) and Paolo De Ceglie. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Southampton have signed attacking midfielder Sofiane Boufal from Ligue 1 side Lille on a five-year contract for a club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals in 34 appearances for Lille last season, helping them reach the French League Cup final and finish fifth in the La Liga table.

Financial details of the transfer were undisclosed but British media reported that Southampton paid 21 million pounds to land the Moroccan international.

"I'm very, very happy to sign for Southampton and I am really excited to play in St Mary's Stadium in front of the fans," Boufal told the club's website.

"Southampton showed big interest in signing me, and I can see that this club is the best place for me to continue my progression as a footballer."

Southampton travel to Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sept.10.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)