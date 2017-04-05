SOUTHAMPTON 3 CRYSTAL PALACE 1

Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse scored within a minute of each other in the closing stages to hand Southampton their first home win since January as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Wednesday.

Both tucked chances away from close range as Southampton finally reaped reward after creating a myriad second-half chances.

Defeat for the visitors ended their run of four successive wins, which included victory at leaders Chelsea on Saturday, and saw Palace stay 16th, just three points above the drop zone.

Christian Benteke opened the scoring in the 31st minute but, shortly after having a penalty appeal turned down, Southampton equalised when Nathan Redmond finished in the bottom left-hand corner at the end of Steven Davis's delivery. Southampton, whose last success at St Mary's Stadium came against champions Leicester on Jan. 22, saw Ward-Prowse and Shane Long go close as they dominated the second half, despite Palace hitting the crossbar with a hook shot from Martin Kelly in the 65th minute.

Japan international Yoshida stole in at the back post to put Southampton ahead in 84th minute after Redmond's trickery and pace set up the chance and then Dusan Tadic delivered an inch-perfect pass less than 60 seconds later for Ward-Prowse to seal the victory.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by xx)