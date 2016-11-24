LONDON Here are five standout clashes between Southampton and Everton:

FA Cup first round, January, 1900.

Southampton 3 Everton 0

Southampton were still in the southern league when they took on established first division heavyweights Everton but the FA Cup was already known for producing upsets and did not disappoint.

Southampton triumphed 3-0 in shock victory to spark a run that took them all the way to the final for the first time, where they were hammered 4-0 by Bury.

Division One, November, 1971

Everton 8, Southampton 0

A match that started in a snowstorm earned the local paper headline "Royle Record In Everton Avalanche" as The Toffees chalked up their biggest post-war league win.

Everton had been champions in 1970 while Southampton were establishing themselves in the top flight but the gulf in class was huge on this memorable day at Goodison Park.

It is not often a player scores a hat-trick and is outdone but that was the case for David Johnson, who played second-fiddle to four-goal strike partner Joe Royle.

FA Cup semi-final, April, 1984 (at Highbury)

Everton 1 Southampton 0 (aet)

Howard Kendall's Everton had already lost the League Cup final to Liverpool earlier in the season but booked a return to Wembley when Adrian Heath's header three minutes from the end of extra time settled a tense encounter against Lawrie McMenemy's title-chasing Saints.

The lead-up to the match had been controversial with McMenemy coming under fire for 'resting' four key players -- Mark Dennis, Steve Williams, Reuben Agboola and Frank Worthington -- for the league match between the sides two weeks earlier. They were all one booking away from missing the semi-final although McMenemy claimed they had been dropped or were carrying injuries.

Heath's late goal sparked a pitch invasion by Everton's fans and the final minutes were played out with Everton fans almost in Southampton keeper Peter Shilton's net. The final whistle sparked another pitch invasion and fighting erupted on the field between rival fans with mounted police needed to restore order.

Everton went on to beat Watford in the final -- the first of three final appearances in a row -- to spark the most successful period in the club's history.

Division One, May, 1986

Everton 6 Southampton 1

Champions Everton were battling with Liverpool to win the league title for a second year running under Howard Kendall but suffered a huge setback when losing to Oxford in a midweek game two weeks from the end.

They roared back in spectacular style with this thrashing and also won their last game but it was not enough to prevent them being de-throned by Liverpool, eventually finishing second and also losing to them in the FA Cup final.

Gary Lineker scored a hat-trick in the Southampton game and a month later left to join Barcelona.

Premier League, November, 1996

Everton 7 Southampton 1

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness lasted only one season as manager of Southampton despite keeping them safe from relegation on the final day of the campaign.

The problems he would face were clear though during this thrashing at Goodison Park -- a result that home fans particularly enjoyed given Souness's glorious career across Stanley Park. Souness had taken the unusual step of announcing before the match that his whole squad was available for transfer. If it was designed to motivate his players, it backfired spectacularly.

Everton scored five goals in 32 minutes before halftime with Graham Stuart opening the floodgates. Andrei Kanchelskis also scored twice but the most poignant memory of the match was a hat-trick for midfield dynamo Gary Speed who tragically died, aged 42, in 2011 from apparent suicide.

