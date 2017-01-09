Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
LONDON Southampton captain Jose Fonte will miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool after handing in a transfer request last week.
Manager Claude Puel told reporters on Monday that the Portuguese international defender would not be available for the match at St Mary's.
"Jose doesn't participate in this game," said the Frenchman. "We will see for the next game but, for the moment and with the situation of Jose, it's important to keep the stability in defence.
"We don't know the future for Jose. It's a difficult situation with the (transfer) window."
Puel said Southampton had given the 33-year-old "the possibility to study different opportunities," adding that while he respected the player's position the situation was proving a distraction.
Fonte, who joined the south coast club from Crystal Palace in 2010, was not selected for last Saturday's FA Cup third round 2-2 draw against second-tier Norwich City at Carrow Road.
"It's difficult to play and have the good concentration with this situation," said the manager, who has appointed Virgil van Dijk as captain in Fonte's absence.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Neil Robinson)
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.