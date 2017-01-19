Britain Soccer Football - Southampton v Hapoel Be'er Sheva - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group K - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England - 8/12/16 Southampton's Jose Fonte during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Unsettled Southampton captain Jose Fonte has several offers to leave the club, manager Claude Puel said after the south coast side's last-minute 1-0 FA Cup win over second tier side Norwich City on Wednesday.

Fonte, who has less than 18 months left on his contract, has not featured for Southampton since he handed in a transfer request after repeatedly rejecting improved terms.

"I think he has some opportunities: he studies these opportunities," Puel told British media.

"And for Southampton it's the same. We will see if Jose leaves Southampton; we will see over the next few days."

Puel remained tight-lipped over whether Southampton would dip into the market to replace Fonte and was coy on young defender Jack Stephens' first-team prospects.

"It was important to see him in his main position of centre-back, having had a couple of starts at right-back," Puel added.

"It's interesting to see Jack Stephens in this situation for example. Because we know Jose Fonte's situation, he might leave the club, so it's important to see Jack's performances."

Southampton, who are 13th in the Premier League, host 15th-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)