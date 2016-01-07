Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is delighted to be back in action after being out for nearly 10 months due to injury but is not going to rush his return to the Saints' starting lineup.

The England international pulled off a string of saves as Southampton beat Chelsea 1-0 in their Under-21 Premier League Cup game on Wednesday.

"There's no rush. I just want to make sure I get it right and when that day comes it will come," Forster told the club website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) on his possible comeback to first team action.

"We have done everything correctly for the last nine months and not rushed. We have done it step by step and that's how we'll continue to the end."

Forster, who joined from Celtic in August 2014, endured a lengthy layoff after undergoing surgery on a knee injury he sustained in March last year but was happy with his performance on Wednesday.

"Obviously, (I was) a bit rusty, but it was perfect. I am buzzing to get 90 minutes under my belt – it has probably been nine-and-a-half months now," Forster said.

"I am just delighted, just to kind of get through it, and the victory makes it that much better."

His absence has been a big blow for Ronald Koeman's side, who are 13th in the Premier League table after 20 games and have conceded 24 goals so far. Southampton were placed fourth and had let in nine fewer goals at this stage last season.

Southampton take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, before hosting ninth place Watford in the league four days later.

