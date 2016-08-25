Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16/17 - 19/8/16Southampton's Fraser Forster Action Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league...

Southampton manager Claude Puel is confident Fraser Forster has the qualities to handle the pressure of being England goalkeeper should he get the chance to enjoy a run in the side.

New England coach Sam Allardyce will name his first squad on Sunday ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia in Trnava on Sept. 4 with doubts over Joe Hart following a disappointing European Championship and his future at Manchester City in jeopardy.

"For me Fraser Forster is a very good goalkeeper with experience and maturity," Puel told reporters on Thursday. "He has all the qualities to answer the challenge of the national team.

"Everyday to have a goalkeeper in the team with his qualities, it's not a problem for Fraser."

Forster, an unused squad member at Euro 2016, has played twice in the Premier League this season while Hart and Jack Butland are yet to feature.

Butland suffered an injury on the eve of the season after missing Euro 2016 with a fractured ankle.

Southampton continue their Premier League campaign at home to Sunderland on Saturday, with both sides still looking for their first wins of the season.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)