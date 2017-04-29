Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Hull City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 29/4/17 Hull City's Oumar Niasse in action with Southampton's Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Hull City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 29/4/17 Hull City's Andrea Ranocchia in action with Southampton's Sofiane Boufal and Manolo Gabbiadini Reuters / Hannah McKay Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Hull City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 29/4/17 Hull City's Sam Clucas in action with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Hull City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 29/4/17 Hull City's Andrea Ranocchia in action with Southampton's Shane Long and Dusan Tadic Reuters / Hannah McKay Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Hull City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 29/4/17 Hull City's Alfred N'Diaye is shown a yellow card by the referee Mike Dean Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Hull City - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 29/4/17 Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic attempts to punch the ball clear Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

SOUTHAMPTON 0 HULL CITY 0

Relegation-threatened Hull City earned their first point on the road in six games after goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saved a late penalty in a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton's Dusan Tadic failed to convert from the spot in the 91st minute after Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye committed a foul during a corner.

The visitors came close to break the deadlock in the first half at St Mary's with winger Kamil Grosicki's freekick hitting the post before testing goalkeeper Fraser Forster with a long range effort.

Hull, in 17th place and three points clear of the drop zone, held on to a draw with a tight defensive display despite substitutes Shane Long and Josh Sims doing their best to snatch at late win for Southampton.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)