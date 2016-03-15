Sadio Mane's red card for serious foul play in Southampton's Premier League game against Stoke City on Saturday has been overturned, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Mane was sent off by referee Lee Mason in the dying minutes of the match, which Southampton won 2-1, after clashing with Stoke's Erik Pieters.

Southampton appealed against the decision and an independent commission upheld the challenge, the FA said on its website.

The Senegal striker will not now have to serve any suspension and is available for Southampton's next match, at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

