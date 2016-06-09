Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Striker Juanmi has joined La Liga club Real Sociedad from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side said on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Spaniard never started in the league and made just 12 appearances from the bench in Southampton's sixth-placed finish after joining the club for 5 million pounds ($7.23 million) from Malaga in June last year.
The clubs did not reveal any of the financial details of the move, but British media reported the transfer fee as 2 million pounds.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.