Striker Juanmi has joined La Liga club Real Sociedad from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard never started in the league and made just 12 appearances from the bench in Southampton's sixth-placed finish after joining the club for 5 million pounds ($7.23 million) from Malaga in June last year.

The clubs did not reveal any of the financial details of the move, but British media reported the transfer fee as 2 million pounds.

