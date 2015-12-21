Southampton should stop living in the past and focus on climbing up the Premier League table, manager Ronald Koeman said after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur condemned them to four defeats in five league games.

During the 2014-15 campaign, Koeman's first season at the helm, the Saints finished seventh in the league, their highest-ever finish in England's top-flight.

"Maybe the players don't realise enough the situation of today in the club. Maybe still the players living with what they did last season and if we don't give more than 100 per cent we have a normal team," Koeman told British media.

"They (the players) have to realise and that's all about the critics to them. Already in the start of the season and maybe, after how we lost the game today, and maybe if they go home and look to the table that Bournemouth won, Norwich won and maybe now (they will realise).

"But it's still not too late. It's time enough to react and not react playing good football.

"No, react to understand what we need at this moment in the season and that's mentality. That's togetherness. That's winning my own battle on the pitch."

