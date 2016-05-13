Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Ronald Koeman, one of the bookmakers' favourites to replace Roberto Martinez as manager of Everton, said on Friday that he expects to stay at Southampton.
The former Dutch international has enjoyed two successful seasons at the club, who are once more in seventh place and could again qualify for the Europa League after Sunday's final matches.
"Everybody knows I've one year's more contract," Koeman told a news conference. "We will sit together and analyse this season and talk about the future."
Asked directly if he would be staying, he replied "yes", adding: "It's good news that the club likes to continue (with me). Let's do our job this weekend and there's time enough next week to talk about the future of the club."
Southampton play at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.