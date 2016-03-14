Southampton have appealed against the straight red card shown to striker Sadio Mane during Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Stoke City, according to a statement on their Twitter account.

Mane was given his marching orders by referee Lee Mason in the dying minutes for a challenge on Stoke's Erik Pieters, which Southampton boss Ronald Koeman described as an error of judgement on the part of the officials.

Mane clashed with Pieters in mid-air but appeared to be looking at the ball and Koeman had indicated that the club would appeal after the game.

"The red card is a big mistake of the referee or maybe the fourth referee or the linesman," he had said.

