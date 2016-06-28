Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 1/5/16Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the the fourth goal for Southampton and completing his hat trickReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

Striker Sadio Mane has joined Liverpool on a long-term contract from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year old moved to Juergen Klopp's side after two successful seasons at Southampton, netting 25 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions.

According to British media reports, the Senegalese forward has signed a five-year contract with Liverpool who paid 34 million pounds for his services.

"It's a club that has won a lot of trophies and has a big history," Mane told the club's website.

"Now I am looking forward to meeting all the staff and my team mates and starting the season."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)