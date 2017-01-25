Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
The 25-year-old joined Southampton from Chelsea in August 2015 and has made 30 appearances in all competitions under manager Claude Puel this season. He has featured in all but one of their Premier League games so far.
"I couldn't be any happier to have this new contract with the club," the Spaniard told Southampton's website. (www.southamptonfc.com)
"Ever since I came here I have felt very, very good. Everything has been positive for me. I have developed myself and have been getting better every day."
Southampton, who are 11th in the league, travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final later on Wednesday.
Southampton won the home leg 1-0 earlier this month.
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.