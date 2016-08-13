Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Watford - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 13/8/16Southampton's Fraser Forster looks dejected as Watford's Etienne Capoue celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Reuters / Hannah McKay

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Watford - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 13/8/16Watford's Ben Watson fouls Southampton's Shane Long that results him being sent offReuters / Hannah McKay

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v Watford - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 13/8/16Southampton's Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring their first goalAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Nathan Redmond scored on his Southampton debut to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Watford in their opening Premier League match on Saturday.

Etienne Capoue put Watford ahead after nine minutes, firing home from 12 metres following a neat knockdown by Troy Deeney.

Redmond equalised for the hosts with an angled strike after Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes punched out a corner straight to him after 58 minutes.

Watford defender Ben Watson, on the pitch for 12 minutes as a substitute, was sent off for pulling back Southampton forward Shane Long 14 minutes from time and Redmond had a late effort ruled out for offside.

