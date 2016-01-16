Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
LONDON James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at St Mary's on Saturday for a convincing third successive Premier League home victory.
The midfielder got Ronald Koeman's Saints off to a quick start with a goal from a free kick after five minutes and added his second from the penalty spot in the 35th after Matt Targett was fouled.
Dusan Tadic made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute in a game between two sides whose previous clashes had produced few goals.
Eight of the 11 previous Premier League meetings between the two had finished either goalless or 1-0, with just three goals in their most recent five league encounters.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.