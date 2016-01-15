West Brom's Saido Berahino celebrates scoring their first goal. West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City - FA Cup Third Round - The Hawthorns - 9/1/16. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Unsettled West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino, along with every player in the squad, is for sale at the right price, manager Tony Pulis said on Friday.

The subject of four failed bids from Tottenham Hotspur during the close season, Berahino vowed never to play for West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace again after his transfer request was rejected.

Berahino's future is again under scrutiny with the January transfer window open, but Pulis insists any decision on whether the 22-year-old can leave the Hawthorns will be taken by Peace.

"Every player is for sale if the price is right and if the club deem it to be right. The chairman will be the one who controls that and the chairman will decide that," Pulis told reporters on Friday.

"It's the chairman's football club and financially he has always controlled it in a way that he has thought is the best way for West Brom."

Berahino has scored four goals this season after netting 20 times in 2014-15.

The Baggies, who are 13th in the Premier League, travel to 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday.

They will be without midfielder James Morrison and defender Jonas Olsson is doubtful but they will welcome back striker Rickie Lambert.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)