- West Ham United recovered from a goal down to cruise to a comfortable 3-1 Premier League victory away against Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton's Italian forward Manolo Gabbiadini, making his debut following his arrival from Napoli, finished superbly from a tight angle in the 12th minute before Andy Carroll levelled with a neat finish two minutes later -- his fourth goal in four league games.

Pedro Obiang, provider for Carroll's goal, put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike in the 44th before Mark Noble's free kick was deflected off Steven Davies and into the net to condemn Southampton to a sixth defeat in seven league games.

The victory lifted West Ham, winners of six of their last nine league games, to ninth while out-of-form Southampton sit four points and four places below in 13th.

