Feb 6 - Resurgent Southampton eked out a fourth straight home win in the Premier League on Saturday despite having to hold out for most of the second half against West Ham United with just 10 men following the sending off of Victor Wanyama.

After a storming start, the Saints forged ahead after just eight minutes when their Japanese defender Maya Yoshida prodded home Saido Mane's delivery from close range.

When Yoshida stood on Enner Valencia's foot, the Hammers' penalty claims were waved away by Mark Clattenburg but the referee offered them a lifeline nine minutes after the break when showing Wanyama a straight red for a lunging challenge on Dimitri Payet, whose theatrical howls helped seal his fate.

Southampton were under the cosh for much of the rest of the game but held out to record their fifth consecutive clean sheet in the league and inflict only the Hammers' second defeat in 14 League and Cup games.

