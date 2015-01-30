VfL Wolfsburg's Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Lille's Pape Souare fight for the ball during their Group H Europa League soccer match in Wolfsburg, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

LONDON Crystal Palace made their third signing of the week on Friday when they swooped for Senegal full back Pape Souare from Ligue 1 side Lille.

"Delighted that @papesouare has just this minute signed for #cpfc. A warm welcome from all of us," co-chairman Steve Parish said on his Twitter feed.

The defender, who has been playing in the African Nations Cup, follows the arrivals of midfielder Jordon Mutch from Queens Park Rangers and striker Shola Amoebi from Turkish side Gaziantepspor.

Palace, who are 13th in the Premier League, host Everton on Saturday.

(Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Tony Jimenez)