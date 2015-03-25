Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
LONDON Southampton and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
"A scan on Monday showed the goalkeeper had suffered damage to his left patellar tendon with the injury and resultant surgery ruling him out for the remainder of this season," the Premier League club said on their website on Wednesday.
"A longer-term prediction of when Forster will return to action will be made following further assessment once the effects of his operation have settled down."
Forster, in his first season at Southampton after joining from Celtic, suffered the injury in the win over Burnley on Saturday and his absence is a big blow to Ronald Koeman's side, as well as England manager Roy Hodgson.
