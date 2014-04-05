Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez's hopes of making Roy Hodgson's England squad for the World Cup are under threat after he badly injured his knee in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League loss to Manchester City.
The 24-year-old, Southampton's top scorer with 15 league goals this term, fell awkwardly midway through the first half at the Etihad Stadium as he was attempting to control a high ball.
In obvious distress, he was taken away by stretcher and was replaced by James Ward-Prowse.
"I don't know how Jay Rodriguez is," manager Mauricio Pochettino told BT Sport.
"It's not looking good but we'll be assessing it in Southampton."
Capped once by England in a friendly against Chile in November, Rodriguez, along with fellow Saints Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Luke Shaw, had pressed his case for inclusion on the plane to Brazil with a number of outstanding performances as Southampton cement themselves in the top half of the table.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.