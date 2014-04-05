Southampton's Jay Rodriguez (C) reacts after after sustaining an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez's hopes of making Roy Hodgson's England squad for the World Cup are under threat after he badly injured his knee in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League loss to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old, Southampton's top scorer with 15 league goals this term, fell awkwardly midway through the first half at the Etihad Stadium as he was attempting to control a high ball.

In obvious distress, he was taken away by stretcher and was replaced by James Ward-Prowse.

"I don't know how Jay Rodriguez is," manager Mauricio Pochettino told BT Sport.

"It's not looking good but we'll be assessing it in Southampton."

Capped once by England in a friendly against Chile in November, Rodriguez, along with fellow Saints Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Luke Shaw, had pressed his case for inclusion on the plane to Brazil with a number of outstanding performances as Southampton cement themselves in the top half of the table.

