LONDON The Southampton exodus continued when the club's record signing Dani Osvaldo was loaned to Inter Milan on Wednesday with Algerian midfielder Saphir Taider moving the other way.

Argentine-born Italian striker Osvaldo, signed for a fee reported to be 14.6 million pounds last year, had an indistinguished spell on the south coast and was sent out on loan to Juventus for the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in 13 appearances and was involved in a training ground fight.

Southampton have sold Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Dejan Lovren to Liverpool and Luke Shaw to Manchester United as well as 19-year-old right-back Calum Chambers to Arsenal.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino also left to join Tottenham Hotspur and was replaced by Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

The arrival of 22-year-old Taider, part of the impressive Algeria squad at the World Cup, provides some cheer for the fans who have seen the team which finished eighth last season break up.

"It's part of our philosophy for the club to bring in talented young players who like to learn and develop themselves, and that's true of Saphir," Koeman told the club's website.

"First of all, he is a talented football player. He's 22 and has already played for Algeria at the World Cup.

"He can play as a controlled midfielder, but he can also move up around the box and up front, which is a good thing for a coach or manager because it brings more possibilities to the players in the team. He brings competition to the squad."

Both clubs can exercise options to make the loan deals permanent at the end of the season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)