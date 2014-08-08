Southampton's Jose Fonte (C) celebrates scoring against Arsenal with teammate Sam Gallagher (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at St.Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Southampton captain Jose Fonte has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old defender, who joined the Saints from Crystal Palace in 2010, has extended his stay at St Mary's until 2017 and will captain the side next season.

"I'm very excited to be signing this new contract for another three years. This is where I feel at home," Fonte told the club's website.

"What made me sign was first we signed a very good manager, second, the fans have been great for me - they love me and I have a good relationship with them.

"Third, we have a lot of quality in the team and we will try to do even better than last season if we can."

Southampton, who finished eighth last season with a record points tally, have suffered a mass exodus over the close season as Luke Shaw, Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Calum Chambers, Dejan Lovren and Dani Osvaldo have all left.

Keeping hold of Portuguese Fonte was crucial to new manager Ronald Koeman as he looks to bolster his depleted ranks.

"We are very happy because we like to keep the good players and the experienced players," Koeman said. "I am very pleased about his new contract, which shows our ambition and the philosophy of the club and I am happy about that."

Southampton begin their Premier League campaign away to Liverpool on Aug. 17.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)