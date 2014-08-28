Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers (R) and Southampton manager Ronald Koeman watch their teams during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

SOUTHAMPTON England Belief is fantastic but there is nothing like points to boost confidence and Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is banking on a win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday to give his side a boost.

"It is the best way to have confidence," Dutchman Koeman told reporters on Thursday after the Saints' midweek League Cup triumph at Championship (second tier) Millwall. "You can talk and you can believe, but points bring in a good feeling.

"We lost to Liverpool and it wasn't (a) good one against West Bromwich," he added, referring to the goal less encounter with Albion last weekend to open their account at home.

Koeman said the 2-0 win over Millwall was a fillip, but that Saturday's clash would be an entirely different proposition against a West Ham side who thumped Crystal Palace 3-1 away last Saturday having lost their opener 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

"We didn't make a lot of changes in the team because we are starting the season and we need to improve ourselves and get confidence," said Koeman.

"Saturday is totally different. It's Premier League and West Ham away is different to Millwall away."

One change which can almost certainly be ruled out would be a return to the team for goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Southampton's former first choice stopper, who has been replaced by England international Fraser Forster, once again took to social media this week to vent his frustration.

The Poland keeper made references to the 'coconut club' on his Twitter account - a phrase used in Poland for a player who trains alone and is not included in first team activities.

Koeman is unlikely to be pleased with Boruc's public displays of annoyance, and media reports have linked the 36-year-old with a move to Italian Serie A club Cagliari.

