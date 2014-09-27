LONDON Southampton striker Graziano Pelle should prepare for global stardom after scoring a remarkable goal in his side's 2-1 home Premier League victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, his manager Ronald Koeman said.

Italian Pelle flicked the ball up and performed an acrobatic overhead kick to rifle it into the net and, securing three points for his side to the delight of his Dutch boss.

"Amazing... amazing, how he scored that goal," Koeman enthused on Sky Sports television.

"We know he's a fantastic striker, a fantastic target player for the team. But if you score this kind of goal, it gets seen all over the world."

Koeman brought the 29-year-old striker with him to Southampton from Feyenoord for a reported 8 million-pound ($13 million) fee and Pelle has found the net four times in six appearances.

"I knew his qualities. There was a lot of talk in Holland wondering if he could show that at Premier League level. He's showing that and I'm proud to have him in the team," Koeman said.

"The player has a lot of qualities. He knows what he has to do to bring that level, and that's important."

Southampton had taken a second-half lead when left back Ryan Bertrand struck his first goal for the club but QPR levelled 12 minutes through Charlie Austin.

Pelle's spectacular goal two minutes after the equaliser sealed Saints' sixth consecutive win in all competitions and continued their best start to a Premier League season.

Koeman said the victory was even more satisfying than their impressive 2-1 triumph at Arsenal in the League Cup third round.

"Maybe it was a little more than last Tuesday," he said. "Everyone always looks forward to playing against Arsenal but this was more difficult.

"We played at home, and they had a very good defensive organisation. But in the second half, the game was more open than the first. All credit to QPR - I think they played a very good second half.

"The lads showed talent and quality but most importantly in my opinion, they showed a lot of character in a fantastic second half.

"The three points is important but the way we fought in the second half, against a strong squad like QPR, it's a fantastic feeling."

Southampton are second in the table with 13 points from six games, three behind leaders Chelsea with a visit to Tottenham Hotspur next on Oct. 5.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)