Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
LONDON Southampton manager Ronald Koeman and their striker Graziano Pelle were named on Friday the Manager and Player of the Month for September after the club's bright start to the season.
The south coast club sit third in the Premier League table behind Chelsea and Manchester City with seven matches played.
Koeman, who was up against Crystal Palace's Neil Warnock, Jose Mourinho of Chelsea and Leicester City's Nigel Pearson for the award, guided Saints to three wins in the Premier League during the month as well as a Capital One (League) Cup win over Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.
His side beat Newcastle 4-0 and Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at St Mary's, while also picking up the points with a 1-0 win at Swansea City.
Pelle, who scored on his international debut for Italy this week, also scored twice in the win over Newcastle and hit a spectacular overhead winner against QPR.
Southampton's French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was also nominated for the player's award.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.