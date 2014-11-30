LONDON Southampton manager Ronald Koeman watched his high flyers brought down to earth against Manchester City on Sunday but wants them to learn from their mistakes if they are still to be taken seriously in the Premier League.

Third-placed Southampton have surpassed expectations so far this season and Koeman, who took charge as manager in June, has received many plaudits for his skilful rebuilding after the club sold a number of key players, mainly to Liverpool.

Against the champions at St Mary's, though, Southampton finally came up short as goals from Yaya Toure, Frank Lampard and Gael Clichy gave City a comfortable 3-0 victory and put them above the Saints in the table.

"We didn't play well," Koeman conceded on the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk). "We know that when we play against a team like City, who is very strong, you have to be good to play and finally to have a good result.

"If you look at the first two goals, they are mistakes from us and they will punish you for that. It is difficult because you have to be better. You can't do these mistakes because you will pay for that."

When 1-0 up, City defender Eliaquim Mangala was sent off and Koeman was frustrated his side could not make the extra man count.

"I have to look back at that part of the game," the Dutchman said. "Maybe we lost organisation in the team, with changes and changes in positions to try and make a draw.

"You know with one less they still have the qualities to win and they showed that."

Southampton will not have much time to lick their wounds as they travel to sixth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday before hosting Manchester United on Dec. 8.

But Koeman is confident his side will be able to bounce back in time for Wednesday's trip to the Emirates.

"Wednesday is a new opportunity to win," he said. "We're disappointed today but from tomorrow we prepare for Arsenal.

"Playing games is the best. We will recover from today and be prepared for the next one."

(Editing by Ian Chadband)