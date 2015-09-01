Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
French club Metz have signed forward Emmanuel Mayuka from Southampton on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).
The 24-year-old Mayuka, who was the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer, joined Saints from Young Boys in August 2012 but scored only one goal from 19 appearances for the club, spending the 2013-14 season on loan at Lorient.
Metz, who were relegated from Ligue 1, confirmed the arrival of the Zambia international at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on a three-year deal.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.