LONDON Southampton's record signing Pablo Daniel Osvaldo is itching to get stuck into premier league defences, the Italy striker telling reporters on Monday he is thrilled to be working again with coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"I want to do something important in this league," the striker who signed from AS Roma said, his heavily tattooed arms resting casually on a table at St Mary's stadium.

"I wanted to play in the premier league. I've been dreaming of that, and I've made that dream come true," said Osvaldo, who expressed a wish to be known by his second name Daniel.

In recent months Southampton's translator has been one of the hardest working men in football, and he was pressed into action yet again on Monday as the Spanish-speaking Osvaldo was unveiled.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Saints on Sunday night, in a move which sees him link up again with Pochettino, the Argentine who had coached him at Espanyol.

The Buenos Aires-born Osvaldo said the chance to play under Pochettino again had been a key consideration in agreeing to the move.

BEST SEASON

"I chose Southampton because they showed the most interest in me and I know Mauricio, I know how he works," he said, although he could not then resist taking a swipe at the Roma hierarchy.

"For some years I have been working with people who didn't really appreciate me as a player so now it is fantastic to be working with someone who understands and appreciates me," he said of the Italians.

"I know how Mauricio sets out his team. At Espanyol under him that was my best season as a footballer, I did very well playing under him. I want to repeat that and improve it. I am confident that will happen and cannot wait to get started."

Osvaldo hit 20 goals in 44 appearances for the Spanish side, form that saw him snapped up by Roma for a fee of 15 million Euros ($20.00 million) plus bonuses.

He was a prolific goal scorer at Roma, scoring almost every other game for the Italians, but it was not all plain sailing and he was hit with a fine and suspension for punching a team mate during a rocky spell in the capital.

Southampton fans will be hoping the dynamic forward can focus his energies on wreaking havoc on defences and not in the dressing room and the early indications seem to be that Pochettino has as much chance as anyone of harnessing the striker.

VERY RELIEVED

"For me it is very important," Osvaldo said of working with a coach he knows and respects. "It is great to work with Mauricio again; he is a great motivator.

"I just want to play. I want to put the shirt on. I just really want to put the shirt on and play the big games of the Premiership. I don't like to talk about myself - I would rather show on the pitch what I can do.

"From the moment I signed last night I was very relieved. It is what I wanted for me, for my career. I have been looking for houses with my girlfriend for about three months, so I am thrilled. England is a fantastic country and I am delighted to be here. Me and my girlfriend cannot wait to get a house and to establish ourselves here."

Eligible to play for Italy thanks to an Italian great-grandfather who emigrated to Argentina, Osvaldo was called up by Cesare Prandelli at the end of 2011 and has hit the net three times in nine appearances.

Signed by Saints for a fee which could reportedly rise to 15 million pounds, Osvaldo will be in the running for the side to host Sunderland on Saturday.

The Saints got off to a winning start in the new season with a 1-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion, courtesy of new England international Rickie Lambert's 90th minute penalty.

