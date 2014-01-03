Southampton's Dani Osvaldo (L) shoots and scores a goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Southampton forward Dani Osvaldo will miss the Premier League club's next three games after the FA found him guilty of violent conduct on Friday.

The Argentine-born Italian was involved in a touchline fracas in stoppage time during the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United last month, having already been substituted.

As well as a three-match ban, Osvaldo was fined 40,000 pounds ($65,800) for his part in the incident which also saw Newcastle coach Andy Woodman sent to the stands.

Woodman was fined 1,250 pounds and warned about his future conduct after he admitted a charge of improper conduct.

Osvaldo will miss Saturday's third round FA Cup tie against second tier visitors Burnley as well as the league matches at home to West Bromwich Albion and away to Sunderland.

