Southampton have signed Italian striker Graziano Pelle on a three-year deal from Dutch side Feyenoord, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Pelle, 28, was the second highest scorer in the Dutch top-flight last season with 23 goals in 28 appearances, having previously played for AZ Alkmaar as well as Parma and Sampdoria in his homeland.

He has played for Italian age-group sides but is not capped at senior level, and worked under new Southampton manager Ronald Koeman at Feyenoord.

"Koeman and I worked together for two amazing years at Feyenoord, and I hope that it will be the same here," Pelle told the club website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"There are many good things about this club other than the trainer. The Premier League is amazing, and Southampton is showing year-by-year that it wants to improve.

"Last year, everyone in Europe was impressed by the performances of the team, and it’s clear that the club is growing. It’s great to be here."

Pelle follows the arrival last week of playmaker Dusan Tadic from Twente Enschede as Koeman starts to rebuild the south coast club following the departures of striker Rickie Lambert and midfielder Adam Lallana to Liverpool and defender Luke Shaw to Manchester United.

"I had Graziano in my team for my last two years at Feyenoord," Dutchman Koeman said.

"He scored a lot of goals – more than 50 in two seasons – and they brought a lot of points to the club.

"Goals mean points, and we needed a good player in that position after Rickie Lambert left.

"In terms of his qualities, he’s a tall striker with a lot of movement and he’s fast. He’s a player who gives confidence to the team because he keeps the ball, and he’s very dangerous in front of goal."

