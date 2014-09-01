Germany's Mesut Ozil (L) and Algeria's Saphir Taider fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Southampton have terminated Algeria international Saphir Taider's season-long loan from Inter Milan because the midfielder did not show the right commitment, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"The midfielder joined Saints for the 2014/15 campaign but, having failed to live up to the high levels of commitment expected of Southampton players, that arrangement has been cut short," the club said in a statement on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

The 22-year-old joined Saints last month as part of a swap deal that saw club record signing Dani Osvaldo head to the San Siro on a year's loan.

Taider, whose arrival had been met with great optimism on the south coast after being part of an impressive Algeria squad at the World Cup, made one first-team appearance in a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)