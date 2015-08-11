Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama says his side can improve on last season's impressive seventh-spot Premier League finish, and is confident he will take another step forward personally.

The Kenya international, who joined the club in the summer of 2013, played an integral part in the team that secured European football for the club last term.

"I think last season I did well, the team also did well, so come this season I know our fans will demand even more, so we are ready to show what we can do, and personally also improve my game from last season," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying to the Daily Echo.

Wanyama admitted that the loss of midfield partner Morgan Schneiderlin to Manchester United is a big blow to the club, but feels the team have already shown they can overcome his absence.

"I know Morgan was good and also was key to our team, but now also we have to move on and I think we still have a great team and we have shown it (against Newcastle) that we can play without him," Wanyama said.

"I think me and him we understood each other when he was here and it was easy for us to play together.

"But now he's not here, now I have to move on, I have to get on and play the same way I did last season, get used to also my teammates, playing without Morgan," he added.

Wanyama was upbeat about the arrival of Dutch international Jordy Clasie from Feyenoord, and hopes the new signing will offset the loss of Schneiderlin.

"I think he's a good player and I think the Premiership is different and he's learning quickly and I think he's a perfect fit for us," Wanyama said.

Having drawn 2-2 at Newcastle in their opener, Southampton host Everton for their first home match of the season on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth V)