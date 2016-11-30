England named Gareth Southgate as their permanent manager on Wednesday. Here are some reactions to the appointment.

Jamie Redknapp (Former England team mate of Southgate's)

"I don't know why it's taken them this long to do it, that pretty much sums up the FA. The audition went well, we played pretty well. I'm not sure who else is out there to be honest. I like Gareth, he is a good guy. He should have been appointed a long time ago and we could have all got on with it."

Paul Merson (former Arsenal and England midfielder)

"I played with Gareth and couldn't believe what a good player he was. People say has he got the experience? Which English manager would have the experience? It's all about the players. Have we got the players? I'm not sure we have the players."

Matt le Tissier (former Southampton and England forward)

"It's a thankless task. Because I don't feel we have the players to compete at the very top level of international football. It's tough because everyone expects England to be up there challenging the top teams when we don't really have the depth of squad to be able to do that."

Peter Shilton (England's most capped player)

"I think it's a decision based on potential more than what he has actually achieved in management. In some ways he fits the bill. He has had international experience as a player. And he fits the profile off the pitch that the FA wants after the (Sam) Allardyce fiasco. (Allardyce left after a newspaper sting.) On the other side his (Southgate's) record at Middlesbrough wasn't great. Managing international teams at the World Cup - has he got that toughness that goes with it? Good luck to him."

Gary Cahill (Chelsea and England centre back)

"He's been there. He's been an England player at major tournaments, has the experience and knows how the players are feeling and the pressure you're under in an England shirt. He can relate."

(Compiled by Martyn Herman; editign by Ken Ferris)