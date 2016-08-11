LONDON England will host Spain in a friendly international at Wembley on Nov. 15, the teams announced on Thursday.

The game will be an early test for new England coach Sam Allardyce, coming four days after a World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley.

Spain also have a new coach after Julen Lopetegui replaced Vicente del Bosque following their disappointing European Championship title defence in France this year, when they were eliminated by Italy in the round of 16.

The match will be the 25th between the sides, with England having 12 victories to Spain's nine, although the 2010 World Cup winners won their last meeting 2-0 in November 2015.

