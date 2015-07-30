Football - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 9/5/15Tottenham's Vlad Chiriches looks dejected after being sent offAction Images via Reuters / Paul CurrieLivepic

LONDON Napoli have agreed to sign Romanian international Vlad Chiriches from Tottenham Hotspur, the clubs announced on Thursday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but British media reports said the central defender had moved to the Serie A club for 4.5 million pounds ($7.01 million).

Chiriches made 43 appearances for Spurs after moving to the Premier League side in 2013 for a reported 6.8 million pounds from Steaua Bucharest, the club he joined from Pandurii Targu Jiu.

The 25-year-old, who has 32 caps and can also play at full back, made his Steaua debut in July 2011 and helped them win the domestic title in the 2012-13 season.

($1 = 0.6419 pounds)

(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)